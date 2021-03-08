Kharge’s demand of suspension of Business rejected in RS

New Delhi, March 8 : The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M.Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the demand of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to suspend the Business under rule 267.

Kharge had given a notice of suspension of the Business to discuss the fuel price hike.

Kharge said, “The petrol price has reached Rs 100 per litre in some parts of the country and the government has earned more than Rs 20 lakh crore in the last six years through taxes and it is utmost important to discuss it.”

But the Chair did not allow it and said that it was against the rules. The Congress MPs resorted to sloganeering and were asked by the Chair to conduct in parliamentary ways. Following the pandemonium, the House was adjourned till 11 a.m.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 91.17 per litre on Sunday.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 97.57, Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, respectively.

After a spike in global oil prices seen over the last two weeks with crude price jumping close to $67 a barrel, prices had fallen to around $63 a barrel but it rose again to cross $69 a barrel mark now after the OPEC+ decision to continue with crude production cut in April.

Diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata at Rs 81.47, Rs 88.60, Rs 86.45 and Rs 84.35 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising continuously since February 9.

In the 14 increases since then, prices have gone up by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 4.34 a litre in Delhi.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country.

