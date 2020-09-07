Khashoggi murder: Saudi court commutes death sentences

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 9:40 pm IST

London, Sep 7 : A court in Saudi Arabia has commuted the death sentences of five people convicted over the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media said.

The public prosecution said they were given 20-year jail terms because the journalist’s family had pardoned them. Three others had their sentences of between seven and 10 years upheld, the BBC reported.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government, was killed inside the kingdom’s consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul by a team of Saudi agents. The Saudi government said the journalist was killed in a “rogue operation” and the following year Saudi prosecutors put 11 unnamed individuals on trial.

READ:  Banks get 'ITR filing compliance check' tool to track non-filers

Five were sentenced to death for directly participating in the killing; three were handed prison sentences for covering up the crime; and three were acquitted.

The trial was dismissed as “the antithesis of justice” by a UN special rapporteur, who concluded that Khashoggi was “the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution” for which the Saudi state was responsible.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close