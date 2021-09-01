Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Elimination list, finale details & more

Mumbai: The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which kick-started on a high note last month is creating much hype among the audience. The competition is getting tougher with each passing day.

Several Indian celebrities including — Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh took part in this season. All of them were in Cape Town, South Africa in April this year for the show’s shoot which was wrapped up on June 21.

As the show is slowly progressing towards the finale, many speculations about who will finally win the show have been floating on social media. Meanwhile, let’s take a quick look at the list of participants who are out of the show so far.

(Image : Sana Makbul Instagram)

KKK 11 eliminated contestant’s list

Saurabh Raj Jain Aastha Gill Nikki Tamboli Mahek Chahal Anushka Sen

Contestants who are still competing

With Anushka Sen’s elimination last week, a total of 8 contestants are left in the show will battle to grab Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s precious trophy. They are:

Arjun Bijlani Divyanka Tripathi Vishal Aditya Singh Shweta Tiwari Abhinav Shukla Rahul Vaidya Varun Sood Sana Makbul

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 top 3

Recently, television and film critic Salil Arunkumar Sand took to social media and claimed that Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, and Vishal Aditya Singh will be the top three finalists of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale

Arunkumar also claimed that the finale of KKK 11 will be shot in the second week of September. However, the official confirmation regarding it is still awaited.

Hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi airs on Colors TV on weekends.