Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale: Photos and videos out

Mumbai: The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will finally get its winner on Sunday, September 26. The show which has been airing since two months grabbed headlines for its interesting ensemble of contestants, daredevil stunts, shocking eliminations and of course Rohit Shetty‘s amazing hosting skills.

The top 5 finalists are — Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari. The grand finale of KKK 11 is being shot in Mumbai today. All the stars looked super stylish for the same and were papped by shutterbugs on the sets. Take a look at the pictures and videos which are going viral on social media.

Loyal viewers of KKK 11 are predicting that either Divyanka or Arjun will grab the coveted trophy this year. Vishal is expected to take home the second runner-up title.

