Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Runner-up of the show, today’s episode details

Mumbai: One of the most popular and thrilling stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will wrap up soon as the grand finale will reportedly air next week. Fans are sitting with a bated breathe to know the winner’s name who will take home the coveted trophy, heft prize money and a swanky swift car.

The top 6 contestants of the show are — Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner, runner-up

Among the aforementioned top 6 contenders, Divyanka and Arjun are likely to reach top 2 who are equally stronger and have been performing their best without aborting even one task. Social media buzz suggests that Arjun Bijlani will win the show, while Divyanka is likely to take home the first runner-up title.

Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani (Instagram)

A few loyal viewers are also saying thats Divyanka too has maximum chances of lifting the precious trophy. There’s a lot of confusion regarding this among fans. However, we will have to wait and watch the finale before jumping onto conclusion.

KKK 11 and Dance Deewane 3

This week, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalists and host Rohit Shetty will be seen promoting the show on Madhuri Dixit‘s Dance Deewaane 3 in a merge episode. Bharti and Haarsh will be hosting the show and hence we will get a lot of entertainment from the show.

What are your thoughts on the above story? Do you also think Arjun Bijlani is the deserving winner? Tell us in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.