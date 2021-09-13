Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Two contestants removed from show

Mumbai: With each passing day, competition in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is getting tougher. All the top contenders are giving their best to reach finale and grab this year’s trophy. After Anushka Sen’s elimination on August 30, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood are left in the show.

Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla eliminated

However, the last weekend’s episodes i.e., September 11 and 12, witnessed a major twist as host Rohit Shetty announced the double elimination which came as a shock to the viewers and contestants. As a result, two of the strong contestants Sana Makbul and Abhinav Shukla got evicted from the show just before the finale.

Abhinav Shukla was evicted from the Rohit Shetty show on Saturday after he competed with Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh in the elimination stunt during the semi-finals of KKK 11.

In Sunday’s elimination stunt, contestants had to collect 20 flags from running trucks. Varun and Shweta perform well and collect 12 and 7 flags respectively. On the other hand, Sana manages to collect only three flags and gets eliminated from the show.



Sana Makbul and Abhinav Shukla (Instagram)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 TOP 6

With Sana Makbul and Abhinav Shuklas’s elimination, only six participants are left in the show who will battle in the finale race to win the trophy. They are:

Divyanka Tripathi Arjun Bijlani Shweta Tiwari Varun Sood Vishal Aditya Singh Rahul Vaidya

Eliminated contestants list

Saurabh Raj Jain Aastha Gill Nikki Tamboli Mahek Chahal Anushka Sen Sana Makbul Abhinav Shukla

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale date

According to various reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale will be taking place on 25-26 September 2021. However, an official announcement on the same is still awaited.

