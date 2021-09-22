Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: WINNER Arjun Bijlani’s huge remuneration for whole season

Mumbai: Film and TV critic Salil Arunkumar Sand took to his Twitter and revealed that contestant Arjun Bijlani has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Not just this, Arjun’s wife Neha Swami Bijlani too shared a peek of the trophy and her husband’s win last night on her Instagram handle.

The Rohit Shetty-hosted show which is currently on air will end this weekend and the winner’s name will be officially announced to the viewers.

While Arjun Bijlani lifted the trophy, another fearless contestant Divyanka Tripathi walked away with first runner-up title. Social media is flooded with the congratulatory message for Arjun. While many are celebrating his win, a section of netizens are slamming the makers of KKK as they think that Divyanka was the deserving winner of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Arjun Bijlani’s earnings

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at how much Arjun Bijlani earned from the whole season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. We earlier informed you that Arjun is being paid Rs 7 lakhs per episode, which means he got paid Rs 14 lakhs per week as the show aired every Saturday and Sunday.

The stunt-based reality show aired for 11 weeks including this weekend’s grand finale. That means, Arju Bijlani roughly got paid around 1.5 crores for the whole season! Isn’t that huge?

However, it is to be noted that not Arjun but Rahul Vaidya was the highest paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as makers paid hom Rs 30 lakhs per week.