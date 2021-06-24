Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 WINNER name revealed, it’s not Rahul Vaidya! [Video]

Mumbai: After Rohit Shetty announced the shoot wrap for his upcoming stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, all the contestant returned back to India from Cape Town, South Africa. Many were spotted at Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs.

Several Indian celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh have taken part in this season and we cannot wait to see the episodes of the show.

Arjun Bijlani won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 : Rakhi

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rakhi Sawant, who often interacts with paparazzi, recently revealed the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 before the show’s premiere. Speaking to shutterbugs outside her gym, on Wednesday, Rakhi was asked about KKK 11 and she welcomed everyone.

She said, “Sab log aagaye (Everyone’s back)? Welcome, welcome everyone. Rahul Vaidya, welcome. Shweta (Tiwari), welcome. Aur kaun tha (Who else)?” Paparazzi hinted her names of the contestants who participated in KKK11 and she said, “Arjun Bijlani jeet gaya na (Arjun Bijlani won, didn’t he)? Haan, wohi jeet gaya (Yes, he won).”

Watch the video below:

When will KKK 11 air on TV?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will most likely replace Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 3 on Colors TV. It will premiere in July on the weekend slot.