Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: List of eliminated contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 23rd June 2022 1:16 pm IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Pratik Sehajpal (Instagram)

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has already left the fans and audience curious with their exciting promos. The show is set to begin from July 2 on Colors TV. The shooting is currently underway in Cape Town.

The opening episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will see total of 11 contestants including Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Eliminated Contestants

Half of the shooting has already completed and a few names of eliminated contestants has been doing rounds on internet. They are —

  • Erika Packard
  • Aneri Vajani
  • Shivangi Joshi
  • Pratik Sehajpal

Wild Card Entries

It is being said that the maker will be bringing back a few best eliminated contestants as wild card khiladis. Pratik Sehajpal, who is the latest one to be eliminated from KKK 12, is expected to come back considering his huge fan following. Makers might also bring back Shivangi Joshi, who is a popular face among TV viewing audience and the makers don’t want to lose on those numbers.

