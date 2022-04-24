Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: List of female contestants

Mumbai: India’s favourite adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty has received a lot of popularity over the years. To talk about the format of the reality show, contestants have to perform daredevil stunts to reach the next level. Audience are currently waiting for the 12th season of KKK to begin soon. The show is likely to begin shooting in South Africa by May end.

Though the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi are yet to make any official announcement regarding the upcoming season, rumour mills are busy churning out lists of participants for this year. Let’s have a look at the names of female celebrities who are rumoured to take part in KKK 12.

Female Contestants Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

1. Shivangi Joshi

2. Erica Fernandes

3. Pavitra Punia

4. Urvashi Dholakia

5. Arti Singh

6. Donal Bisht

7. Mahika Sharma

8. Chetna Pande

What’s your take on the above list? Which celebrity are you wishing to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?