Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 NEW list has Erica, Urvashi & more names

Mumbai: While the reality show fans are currently hooked to Lock Upp, they are also gearing for the India’s most-awaited stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, KKK 12 is likely to kick-start its shooting by April end or in the first week of May. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Amidst this buzz, an exciting list of the participants who are expected to join the show, has been surfacing on internet. Some truly big names from the industry are being cropped up and going by the list it seems like KKK 12 is going to be a kind of Bigg Boss 15 reunion. Check out the list below.

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss_Tak



☆ #KhatronKeKhiladi12 will be host by #RohitShetty



☆This time too #KhatronKeKhiladi will be shot in South Africa



☆Almost Conf- Arti Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia, Pavitra Punia, Urvashi, Erica, Paras — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 28, 2022

1. Erica Fernandes

2. Nishant Bhat

3. Pavitra Punia

4. Paras Chhabra

5. Shivangi Joshi

6. Rajiv Adatia

7. Tushar Kalia

8. Urvashi Dholakia

9. Arti Singh

10. Pratik Sehajpal

Other celebrities like Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal and Dipika Kakar are also likely to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting stories and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.