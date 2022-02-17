Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Premiere date, contestants list & more

Mumbai: After nearly four months of craziness and madness of Bigg Boss 15, it’s time to gear up for another fun-filled reality show. Yes! We are talking about India’s much loved and watched stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to make its way on our screens soon. Like every season, even this year fans are expecting some hardcore action, deadly and dangerous stunts.

Though makers are yet to announce Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 officially, rumours are rife that show is expected to go on floors in April or May. As per a reports, KKK 12 is likely to premiere in August 2022. However, nothing has been confirmed so far.

KKK 12 contestants list

A new season calls for a new set of contestants. A few popular celebrities names have been doing rounds on internet who are likely to take part in the adventourous and thrilling show. Check out the tentative list below.

Umar Riaz Simba Nagpal Dipika Kakar Rajiv Adatia Donal Bisht Paras Chhabra Pratik Sehajpal

Well, no confirmation as of now has been provided by the makers and the celebrities yet. So it is still a mystery as to who will be seen participating in Rohit‘s show this year.