Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: THESE two Bigg Boss contestants to join show

Mumbai: The stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi has been entertaining the audience since 2008 with its gripping content. The format of the show sees a set of challenging tasks that the contestants have to perform in order to get to the next level. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the adventurous reality has successfully completed its eleven seasons so far.

While makers of the show are yet to make any official announcement regarding the much-awaited upcoming 12th season, rumour mills are busy churning out “lists” of participants for this year.

Paras Chhabra, Donal Bisht in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Latest two names that are coming in are Paras Chhabra and Donal Bisht. While Paras took part in Bigg Boss 13, Donal is known for her stint in BB 15. A few reports are suggesting that the two actors have been approached by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi. If everything goes well, then fans might get to see these two Bigg Boss contestants taking part in KKK 12.

Rubina Dilaik denies taking part in KKK 12

It was speculated that Bigg Boss 14 winner is prepping up for KKK 12. However, Rubina has cleared the air and said that she is not a part of the show. Speaking to India Forums, she said, “I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. It’s just a rumour just like I was doing Naagin.”

Other popular names which are being speculated Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal Prince Narula, Rajiv Adatia, Dipika Kakar and Simba Nagpal. These celebrities are likely to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. An official word from the makers is awaited.

Which celebrity you would like to see on KKK 12? Comment below.