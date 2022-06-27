Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to begin from Sat; 10 points to note

Mumbai: Popular stunt and action-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is just a five days away from the premiere. The show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is all set to arrive on small screens on this Saturday, July 2. KKK 12 is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Ahead of its grand premiere, here we bring you a list of 10 points about the show that you must know.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air on weekend, every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on Colors TV.

Demi-god of action and ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has been associated with the show for past many years, is returning as the host for seventh time now.

KKK 12 contestants list include — Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui too was supposed to participate in KKK 12. However, due to unknown reasons, he backed out from the show.

The current top 5, as per social media buzz and trends are — Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik and Pratik Sehajpal.

Social media star and youngest contestant on the show, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, is reportedly the highest paid Khiladi. Her massive remuneration stands at Rs 18 lakhs per episode.

Jannat is followed by Faisal and Rubina. While Mr Faisu‘s take-home fee is Rs 17L per episode, Rubina is charging Rs 10-15L from the makers.

According the updates that we got from our exclusive KKK 12 sources, the contestants who are eliminted from the show so far are — Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi and Pratik Sehajpal.

Aneri Vajani and Shivangi Joshi, have reportedly returned to India post their eviction.

Pratik Sehajpal is expected to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as wild card contestant and he is still in Cape Town.

Are you excited to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this weekend? Mention your favourite contestant’s name below in the comments section.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.