Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: TOP 5 finalist & their huge net worth

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which started with a bang on July 2, is being loved by the audience and is ruling the telly screens with its massive views for its entertaining content. The show has kept the fans on the edge of their seats with nail-biting, thrilling and dangerous stunts performed by the contestants.

KKK 12’s filming has already been completed in Cape Town, South Africa. Earlier, we have informed you that the show has got its top 5 contestants of the season — Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh (as per the information that we got from our exclusive sources close to the show).

Finalists and their Net Worth

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are known for living a lavish lifestyle — from luxurious abode to swanky cars. In this write-up, let’s have a look at the whopping net worth of all the five finalists who have managed to reach the finale week.

Faisal Shaikh — Rs 14 crores

Jannat Zubair — Rs 19 crores

Rubina Dilaik — Around Rs 30 crores

Tushar Kalia — Rs 7 crores

Mohit Malik — Rs 7 crores

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Updates

The fearless khiladis of season 12 of the show include — Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

So far, 5 eliminations have took place in which Erika Packard, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, Chetna Pande and Pratik Sehajpal got evicted from the show.

