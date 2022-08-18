KKK 12: TOP contestant to get eliminated this week [Exclusive]

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is presently the top-rated reality shows in India, thanks to the engaging content that is creating buzz and keeping the audience hooked to the screens. The show, hosted by demi-god of action Rohit Shetty, is all set to air its 15th and 16th episodes this week.

Last week was quite an interesting one as we saw Pratik Sehajpal’s re-entry in KKK 12 as a first wildcard contestant. He added thrill to the ongoing season bringing in a delight for all his fans who have been upset with his ‘unfair’ eviction. Also, there was no elimination last week. And now, audience are curious to know which contestant is all set to bid adieu to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this week. Read on to know more an exclusive update on the same.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a source close to the show revealed that Sriti Jha will be walking home in the upcoming episode in a shocking elimination round. The actress has been surprising her fans every week since the premiere by giving a tough fight to the spine-chilling stunts allocated to her. Her elimination news is surely going to leave her fans upset as they were rooting for her to reach the finale.

So far, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi and Chetna Pande got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Daredevil khiladis who are still in the race are — Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.