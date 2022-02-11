Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Umar to Rubina, list of contestants with photos

Mumbai: Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will be making a grand comeback on television soon and the excitement among fans is already high. Though the starting date of Rohit Shetty‘s adventure reality show is yet to be confirmed, it seems makers are lining up popular celebrities as contestants like every year to make the upcoming season more interesting.

While fans are waiting for the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to announce the list soon, several rumours are churning out the names as always. From popular Bigg Boss celebrities to other well know personalities from telly world, many names have been doing rounds on internet who are likely to take part in KKK 12. Check the list of probable contestants below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants list

1. Dipika Kakar

Television actress Dipika Kakar, who is known for her roles in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Sasural Simar Ka, is reportedly in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. For the unversed, Dipika participated and emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 12 in 2018.

2. Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz needs no introduction. He was among BB 15’s much-hyped and loved contestants and might take part in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In one of the videos, that is surfacing online, Umar is seen interacting with paparazzi, wherein the doctor spilled beans and said, “Abhi toh call aaya nahi hai, agar aaya toh baat karenge. Mujhe pasand hai woh show, mauka mila toh zaroor karunga. (I not approached by the makers, if I get a call then I will think about it. I like the show very much, I’ll participate if I get a chance).

3. Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15’s first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal too is likely to participate in KKK 12. In his interview with India Forums, Pratik dropped a major hint about his plans of participating in KKK’s upcoming season. He said, “My goal is acting, movies, TV, and web, everything that comes our way. Reality shows will also come my way, if Khatron Ke Khiladi comes my way, I will take it, whatever comes my way, I will thank god and move ahead in life with it.”

4. Simba Nagpal

Bigg Boss 15 fame Simba Nagpal is reportedly the first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actor, who impressed the BB audience with his straightforwardness, is already prepping for the stunt-based reality show. Speaking to Filimibeat, a source said, “Post Bigg Boss 15, Simba has been looking for some substantial projects with challenging characters to play! He’ll also star in Khatron Ke Khiladi this year and is looking forward for the same.”

5. Rubina Dilaik

Popular TV actress and winner of Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik has been approached to take part in the adventure reality show. If the reports are to be believed she has been finalized by the makers of KKK 12. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

6. Rajiv Adatia

According to Bollywood Life report, Rajiv Adatia, who won hearts with his appearance on Bigg Boss 15 has been confirmed to take part the stunt-based reality show.

Pretty exciting and interesting list, isn’t it? Do tell us whom are you wishing to see perform dangerous stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.