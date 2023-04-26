Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Name, photo of 9th confirmed contestant

Mumbai: Fans of the popular reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi are eagerly awaiting the show’s 13th season, which is expected to air soon. The show features a group of celebrity contestants who are put through various stunts and challenges that test their physical and mental strength.

Rumors and speculations about the contestants have been making the rounds on social media leaving audience curious about the upcoming season. And now, the name of the 9th confirmed contestant has gone viral, leaving fans excited.

Sharad Malhotra In KKK 13?

According to our exclusive source close to the show, popular TV actor Sharad Malhotra is the next confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Sharad is best known for his roles in TV serials Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, and Naagin 5.

Fans of KKK 13 have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the contestants, and the news of Sharad Malhotra’s inclusion has created a buzz among them. Many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and support for the young actress.

Khatron Ke Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List

Apart from Sharad, other confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include —

Anjali Anand

Shiv Thakare

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Anjum Fakih

Arjit Taneja

Soundous Moufakir

Archana Gautam

Nyrra Banerjee

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.