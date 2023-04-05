Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to begin from THIS date

Mumbai: The popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return with its 13th season, and it has been creating a lot of buzz among fans much before its premiere. With a star-studded lineup of contestants (speculated names), heart-stopping stunts, and challenges, the anticipation for the new season is at an all-time high.

Ever since show host and Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced KKK 13 on Bigg Boss 15, fans have been curious to know more and more updates about the new season. Speaking about the premiere date, the latest reports have it that KKK 13 will begin airing on 17th July 2023 on Colors TV. The show will be telecast on Saturdays and Sundays at 9.30 pm. You can also watch it online on Voot.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty (Instagram)

Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for its high-octane stunts and adrenaline-pumping challenges. The show has a huge fan following and has been a consistent rating topper for the channel. The previous season, which aired in 2022, was won by choreographer Tushar Kalia and influencer Faisal Shaikh ended up in second place.

All rumoured contestants will reportedly jet off to the shooting location, mostly Cape Town, South Africa in May last week. Are you excited to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 13.