Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 TOP 3 finalists: Shiv Thakare out?

Mumbai: The highly anticipated stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is set to enthrall audiences from next week. The grand premiere is scheduled to take place on July 15th.

Having wrapped up its shoot till semi finale in the picturesque landscapes of Cape Town, the show’s finale is scheduled to be filmed in India on either July 17th or 19th. Since the commencement of filming in early June, all the updates about thrilling stunts and nail-biting eliminations straight from the sets have kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

Shiv Thakare Eliminated From Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

In a shocking update, we hear that Shiv Thakare, one of the most hyped contestants of KKK 13, has been eliminated from the show. According to a report in India Today, he has failed to reach the top 3 race and he was only a few steps away from the highly anticipated finale.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty and contestant Shiv Thakare (Instagram)

Soon after this piece of inside information went viral, fans and viewers pondering over what could have been the reason behind his elimination. Relevant to mention here that Shiv Thakare’s fans termed the young star as a potential winner since start.

We will have to wait for the episodes to air on Colors TV to get the official confirmation about Shiv’s eviction and other updates.

TOP 3 Finalists Of KKK 13

Reportedly, the top 3 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are —

Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James

Arjit Taneja

Dino James

Aishwarya Sharma

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 13.