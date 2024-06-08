Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz OUT, who is highest paid now?

Mumbai: One more month is left until the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and the show is already making headlines. The sudden exit of Asim Riaz, one of the most talked-about contestants, has become a hot topic among fans and media.

Asim Riaz Eliminated From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

For those who are unaware, Asim Riaz’s journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 took an unexpected and ugly turn. He was reportedly asked to leave the show after a major fight with co-contestants Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and host Rohit Shetty. As a result, Asim is no longer a part of the show.

Asim Riaz (Instagram)

Asim joined Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as the highest-paid contestant, earning between Rs 15 to 20 lakhs per week. However, with his eviction, he has lost this title. Now, all eyes are on who the current highest-paid contestant is.

Highest Paid Contestant of KKK 14

Shalin Bhanot, another popular contestant, has taken over this title. According to reports, Shalin is charging Rs 15 lakhs per week, making him the highest-paid celebrity on KKK 14. He is followed by Gashmeer Mahajani, who earns Rs 12 lakhs per week.

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia and Abhishek Kumar are next on the list, each earning between Rs 8 to 10 lakhs per week.

