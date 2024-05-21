Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Samarth Jurel exits, THIS actress steps in?

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is around the corner and has been creating a lot of noise among fans and media circles. The confirmed list of contestants for the new season of Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show was unveiled during a press conference last week. However, some fans were curious because a few contestants were missing from the event.

One of the absent contestants was Samarth Jurel, who was one of the first to be confirmed for the show. However, it was later revealed that Samarth had to exit the show due to a leg injury, disappointing many of his fans.

Now, there is speculation about who will replace him.

Mannara Chopra To Replace Samarth Jurel In KKK1 14?

According to a recent update from Bigg Boss Tak, Mannara Chopra is likely to step in for Samarth Jurel. However, this has not been officially confirmed yet. Fans are excited about the possibility of seeing Mannara in the adventurous reality show.

Mannara Chopra is likely to replace Samarth in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. https://t.co/V2FmTJISj3 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 20, 2024

Meanwhile, all contestants are set to fly to the shooting location in Romania on May 22, with the show expected to start filming by mid-July.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List

Krishna Shroff Asim Riaz Sumona Chakravarti Gashmeer Mahajani Shilpa Shinde Abhishek Kumar Niyati Fatnani Karan Veer Mehra Aditi Sharma Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia Kedar Aashish Mehrotra Shalin Bhanot

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.