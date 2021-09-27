Khatron Ke Khiladi: Arjun Bijlani wins Rs 20L; a look at prize money of past winners

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which based on the American show Fear Factor, has received a lot of popularity over the years. The 11th season of the show ended just yesterday, September 26 and due to its gripping content, it was audience most favourite show.

Contestants who participated in KKK 11 were— Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh.

Among them, the finalists were — Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani. While Divyanka took home the first runner-up title, Arjun managed to win the coveted trophy. He also took home Rs 20 lakh prize money and a Maruti Swift car.

Let’s take a flashback ride to of winners of previous season of the show and the prize money they won.