Khatron Ke Khiladi: Arjun Bijlani wins Rs 20L; a look at prize money of past winners

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 27th September 2021 5:20 pm IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners Sidharth Shukla, Karishma Tanna and Arjun Bijlani (Instagram)

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which based on the American show Fear Factor, has received a lot of popularity over the years. The 11th season of the show ended just yesterday, September 26 and due to its gripping content, it was audience most favourite show.

Contestants who participated in KKK 11 were— Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh.

Among them, the finalists were — Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani. While Divyanka took home the first runner-up title, Arjun managed to win the coveted trophy. He also took home Rs 20 lakh prize money and a Maruti Swift car.

Let’s take a flashback ride to of winners of previous season of the show and the prize money they won.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season
Number		Winner NamePrize Money
1.Nethra Raghuraman50 lakh
2.Anushka Manchanda50 lakh
3.Shabbir Ahluwalia50 lakh 
4.Aarti Chabria50 lakh
5.Rajneesh Duggal25 lakh
6.Ashish Chaudhary25 lakh
7.Sidharth Shukla20 lakh
8.Shantanu Maheshwari20 lakh
9.Punit Pathak20 lakh
10.Karishma Tanna30 Lakh
11.Arjun Bijlani20 Lakh

