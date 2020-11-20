Khattar invites Singapore investments in Haryana

Chandigarh, Nov 20 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday offered support to companies of Singapore to expand their base in the state.

He said to facilitate the investors the Foreign Cooperation Department has been set up and it would provide assistance to the Singaporean companies will to set up businesses in the state.

Khattar was speaking at the Haryana-Singapore Roundtable Virtual Conference organised by the state government, Invest India and Enterprise Singapore.

Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, also attended the conference.

CEOs and top representatives of leading companies of Singapore like Durapower, YCH Group, Agrocorp International, Transworld Terminals, Skill SG Ventures, Legend Logistics, Surbana Jurong, etc., showed keen interest in expanding their units in the fields of logistics, warehousing, cold chain, transport hub, distribution facilities and manufacturing of electrical gadgets, a statement by the state government said.

The Chief Minister said “out of various models of business, we believe in the H2H model of working that is ‘heart-to-heart’ approach of collaboration”.

The Chief Minister said India and Singapore have a long-lasting relationship. The relationship between Haryana and Singapore has elevated in recent years with Singapore’s involvement in smart cities, solid waste treatment, wastewater treatment plants and healthcare in the state.

He said the state is considered an industrial powerhouse with more than 250 fortune 500 companies based in Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure a seamless investment process, a single-roof clearance system has been set up wherein any investor or enterprises can obtain all state related clearances through an online portal in a time-bound manner.

All clearances are granted to investors in a maximum timeframe of 45 days. Over, one lakh clearances from various departments have already been granted through this mechanism, he said.

He said the state is focusing on the creation of world-class infrastructure. The State is working on big projects like integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Narnaul, Global City in Gurugram and an integrated aviation hub in Hisar.

“We are in the process of developing three smart cities in Faridabad, Gurgaon and Karnal,” Khattar said.

High Commissioner Simon Wong said Singapore is looking for collaboration with Haryana in the fields of 5G and 6G technology, agro-tech industries, next generation textile, etc.

He said in the last three years Singapore has been the largest investor in Haryana. In India, Singapore has investments of $85 billion.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.