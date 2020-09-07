Khattar launches online college admission platform

Chandigarh, Sep 7 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday virtually launched an online platform for admission to undergraduate courses in government-aided and self-financed colleges.

With this platform, now the students will be able to complete their entire admission process while sitting at home.

Khattar also launched first-of-its-kind educational whatsapp chatbot ‘Apka Mitra’ to resolve any admission related queries of the students.

Students are required to send a message on Whatsapp chatbot number 7419444449 to get information regarding the admission, scholarship, etc.

A new web portal of the Higher Education Department, website of 158 government colleges and online international journals, namely Journal of Humanities and Social Science, prepared by the department to promote research was also launched by the Chief Minister.

Giving a relief to students taking admission to graduate courses amid Covid-19 pandemic, the registration and prospectus fee of all undergraduate courses has been waived off.

Grievance redressal helpdesk number 18001373735 has been started to help the students filling their admission forms, while students with disabilities can get assistance for filling the admission forms by giving a missed call on mobile number 7419444449.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister said in view of the ongoing pandemic and ensuring the safety of the students, online admission platform has been launched so as to facilitate students to get admission while staying at home.

“Development of any country or state depends upon how educated its citizens are. Education plays a great role in developing country in every field, therefore, in Haryana, we have to make sure that youth of the state is well-educated and cultured so that they can help in taking the country and state on the path of development,” he said.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that the online system would strengthen the admission process as well as make it transparent.

He also lauded the officers and employees of the Higher Education Department who have given their valuable contributions in developing this online platform and making it a huge success.

He said the government has decided to open 1,000 new schools.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.