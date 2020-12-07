Khattar slams opposition over politics amid farmers’ protest

Gurugram, Dec 7 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday accused all the opposition parties across the country of playing politics with the lives of the farmers to further their own interests.

Khattar was in Gurugram on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on Monday.

The CHief Minister lambasted all the key opposition players, including the Congress, Aam Admi Party (AAP), RJD, BSP, DMK and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for “making a mockery of the fight of the farmers and doing politics amid farmers’ protest”.

Khattar said that the state government is providing everything to the farmers at the protesting sites, includes medical assistance, food, water etc.

“The farmers are protesting in a peaceful manner and anyone can protest in India in such manner. But few groups of people and political parties have came forward to support the farmers.

“I would like to suggest them to stop playing dirty politics in the name of the farmers. A conversation between the farmers and the Central government is underway and I hope it will end with some good response,” Khattar said.

Khattar also alleged that some political parties and organisations are “sponsoring” the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws and claimed that Haryana farmers have not participated in the stir.

Khattar asserted that the state government always favoured the farmers and in the past, several compensations have been provided to the farmers in view of their crop losses.

