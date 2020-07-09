Khushboo Mirza, ISRO scientist gets promoted

By Sana Sikander Updated: July 09, 2020, 4:59 pm IST
Khushboo Mirza
Khushboo Mirza

Amroha: Khushboo Mirza, an AMU graduate, bags the honor of working as scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Mirza got promoted on June 25.

She worked with the development team of the Chandrayaan and Chandrayaan 2 and was honored by ISRO Team Excellence Award in April 2015.

Mirza completed her B.Tech in the year 2006 and joined Adobe Systems Incorporated as a software engineer for few months before getting recruited by ISRO.

According to wikibio, Khushboo Mirza’s father Sikander Mirza passed away when she was seven years old. Khushboo’s mother took over the business. The family hails from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

