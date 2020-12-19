Khwja, Vallipuram, Speight elected as ICC associate directors

Dubai, Dec 19 : Imran Khwaja and Mahinda Vallipuram have been re-elected as the International Cricket Council (ICC) associate member directors and will be joined on the ICC Board by Neil Speight following an election process, cricket’s global governing body said in a statement on Saturday.

“I welcome all the elected Associate Member Directors and I look forward to continue working with Imran and Mahinda and getting Neil on board as we look to lead the sport and grow it around the world,” said ICC chairman Greg Barclay.

In line with the Associate Members’ Meeting Terms of Reference, the voting was conducted electronically by way of a weighted secret ballot in which all voters — voting associate members and each regional representative — had three votes. Voting opened on Monday and closed on Friday. Imran Khwaja received 34 votes, Mahinda Vallipuram 19, and Neil Speight 16.

Speight currently sits on the Chief Executive’s Committee (CEC) as an associate representative and has previously sat on the ICC Board. A Bermudian chartered accountant, Speight was previously the CEO of the Bermuda Cricket Board. Khwaja and Vallipuram are both already associate member representatives on the board.

