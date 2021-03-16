Kia India appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as sales, marketing head

New Delhi, March 15 : Automobile manufacturer Kia Motors India on Monday announced the appointment of Hardeep Singh Brar as the national head of sales and marketing, with immediate effect.

According to the company, Brar will be responsible for enhancing Kia’s leadership position in the Indian market and for enabling the next wave of growth.

“Brar brings over two decades of experience in the automotive industry to Kia, having most recently served at Great Wall Motors as Director Marketing and Sales,” the company said in a statement.

Prior to this, Brar has held senior leadership positions across sales, network, and marketing functions at Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, General Motors & Nissan.

