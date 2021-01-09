Kiara Advani feels ‘charged for 2021’

Mumbai, Jan 8 : Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has turned on her beast mode for 2021, and she sure looks all charged-up for the year ahead.

Kiara posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen working out in a gym in sports bra and lycra pants.

“Charged for 2021,” she wrote as the caption.

Kiara’s recent release was “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, which revolves around a Ghaziabadi girl’s fixation with dating apps.

The actress has three films lined up over the next months — “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

