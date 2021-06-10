Kiara Advani shares throwback video from Maldives vacation

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 10th June 2021 10:31 pm IST
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani on Thursday treated her fans to a throwback video from her Maldivian holiday, saying that she misses the sunshine and the tan.

The ‘Gold’ actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a video collage featuring her in a pink bikini, holidaying in the picturesque tourist locale.

Sharing the video with her fans, Kiara wrote, “Missing the sunshine and tan.” She also used the song ‘Can We Kiss Forever?’ by Kina.

Soon after she shared the video, her fans and friends from the industry dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. While Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “Pretttyyyy”.

Navya Naveli Nanda, Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra dropped fire and awestruck emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in the comic supernatural thriller drama ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

