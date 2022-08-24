Kiara-Sidharth’s marriage: Check their combined net worth

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship for a while now. Though the duo has remained mum about their bond, fans always believed that they are dating. Thanks to the social media that has been smart enough to decode what’s brewing between the two. Not just this, shutterbugs often spotted them together at get-togethers and events.

Shahid Drops Hint About Sid-Kiara’s Wedding

Sid and Kiara’s fans are eager to know when their favorite couple is going to get married. Actor Shahid Kapoor spilled the beans on the same and almost confirmed that the couple might a trip down the ailse later this year.

Shahid and Kiara will be seen together in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7. In a promo shared by Karan Johar, Shahid can be seen teasing, “Be ready for an announcement by the end of this year, and it is not a movie.” The teaser also shows that the actress declaring that she is “more than just ‘good friends’ with the Sidharth.”

Fans could not stop gushing over Shahid’s latest statement and social media is buzzing with fans reacting on Sid and Kiara’s relationship.

While the official announcement regarding their wedding is still awaited, let’s have a quick look at their individual and combined net worth.

Kiara Advani Net Worth

Reportedly, Kiara Advani has a net worth of 23 cores (3 million USD) as of 2022. She charges over 3cr per movie earns 1 crore for each brand endorsement. Kiara is currently associated with about 6 brands.

Sidharth Malhotra Net Worth

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra’s massive net worth stands at Rs 75cr. Sid charges around 5-7 Crores per film and his monthly earnings are close to Rs 50L. Sid has endorsed a number of brands that include, Oppo 5, Belvedere Studio, Hoppits Chocolates, Ponds, Sprite and others. For each brand endorsement, he takes home around 2-3cr.

Their Combined Net Worth

Considering the above figures, Kiara and Sidharth’s combined net worth is reportedly Rs 98 crores!