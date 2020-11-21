Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani to hit theatres on December 11

Mumbai, Nov 21 : The Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani will release in theatres on December 11, the actress confirmed on Saturday.

“It’s Happening!!! #IndooKiJawani in cinemas near you on 11th December 2020,” Kiara wrote on her verified Instagram account,

sharing the film’s poster.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, the coming-of-age comedy also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted the news on his verified account. “OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT… IN CINEMAS, 11 DEC 2020… #IndooKiJawani — starring #KiaraAdvani with #AdityaSeal and #MallikaDua — to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020… Directed by Abir Sengupta,” he wrote.

The story of the film revolves around a girl from Ghaziabad and her misadventures with dating apps. The film pairs Kiara opposite Aditya Seal for the first time.

Kiara was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy Laxmii. She is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing Good Newwz last year.

Aditya has earlier appeared in films like Namaste England, Tum Bin II, Student Of The Year 2 and Purani Jeans.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.