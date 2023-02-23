Kiara Advani’s fee for upcoming Tollywood movie revealed

Hyderabad: Fans of Bollywood, take note! Kiara Advani is teaming up with Tollywood superstar Ram Charan once more for his upcoming film RC15, which is being directed by none other than acclaimed filmmaker Shankar. Ever since the movie was announced last year, fans and movie buffs have been eargerly waiting for all the new updates about it.

Latest update is about the newly wed Kiara’s huge remuneration for RC 15. Well, buzz in the industry has it that the actress is charging around Rs 4 crore for this project.

According to sources, the talented actress has already shot a significant portion of the film and will resume filming very soon. With the stakes high for RC15, especially given that it is Ram Charan’s follow-up after his epic blockbuster with RRR, fans are eager to see this dynamic actor return to the big screen once again.

Producer Dil Raju is piling up the film on a grand scale, which has added to the excitement to pile up more. The film, which is directed by Shankar, will be scheduled to release during the Sankranthi season of 2024. So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the magic of Kiara and Ram Charan on the big screen once more!