Kiara Advani’s mantra: ‘Swim, sleep, hydrate, eat, repeat’

By Mansoor|   Published: 3rd January 2021 5:33 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, on social media, shared the mantra she follows.

Kiara posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a pink and white bikini and captioned it, “Swim, Sleep, Hydrate, Eat Repeat.”

Kiara’s recent release was “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, which revolves around a dating application.

The actress has three films lined up over the next months — “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

