Kicked by mob, saved by Hindu neighbour, Shabana delivers baby

New Delhi: Shabana (26) who was beaten and kicked by mob gave birth to a healthy baby boy thanks to her Hindu neighbour Sanjiv, who dropped her off at Al-Hind Hospital in Old Mustafabad on a bike after the attack on Tuesday.

Shabana sustained arm injury in the mob attack. The mob entered her house in Karawal Nagar’s Mahalaxmi Vihar on Tuesday, hit her in the stomach, beat her with lathis despite pleading by pregnant Shabana. The mob later destroyed the house, and left.

Shabana’s neighbour Sanjiv dropped her and the rest of her family, including two children, mother-in-law and other relatives to Old Mustafabad. On Wednesday night, Shabana gave birth to a healthy boy, who weighed 3.5 kg, and is likely be named “Azad” or “Sonu”.

The doctor who treated Shabana said it was a complicated delivery as she couldn’t produce her medical history as all the papers got burnt in their house. She added: “She is doing better now, but she is depressed, tense and her BP has been fluctuating.”

With the newborn beside her, Shabana and her mother-in-law wonder where will they go with the newborn and other children as everything was burnt by the mob. “Sab toh khatam kar diya. Kabhi nahi socha tha yeh itni dehshat ke mahaul mein janam lega,” sighed Shabana.