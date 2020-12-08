Kickstart your day with Sushmita Sen’s motivational post

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen is currently making the most of her time at home with daughters Alisah and Renee and beau Rohman Shawl. The gorgeous star made her digital debut this year with Aarya and it was loved.

Sushmita Sen is one Bollywood diva who has managed to leave fans in awe with her bold and beautiful personality. Not just this, the actress is quite active on social media throughout the year and often, shares her thoughts and feelings on the same.

And speaking of this, Sushmita Sen shared her thoughts about focus in a recent post on social media and gave all enough motivation to get through the week.

What did Sushmita Sen share?

On Monday, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and shared a photo with a quote about the focus on it. In the photo, we could see a message written which read, “Be more focused on where you’re going than who’s not coming.”

Sushmita urged everyone to remain focused on their goals and that one should always remember that their life is their own responsibility. Further, she shared in her caption that one must keep going no matter what happens.

Sharing her thoughts, Sushmita captioned it as, “Read that again!!! Our lives are our responsibility…focus on the abundance, not the lack!! Like my Maa always says “God helps those, who help themselves” Great truth in that!! Know where you’re going…then little steps…and keep going!!You may not always be found…yet you’ll never be lost!! #sharing #empoweredjourneys #simpletruths #life I love you guys!!!”

Not only just sharing inspiring thoughts to boost and motivate the confidence in her fans, but Sushmita Sen also uses her social media handle to interact with fans too on live sessions, and sometimes, her daughters Renee and Alisah and beau Rohman Shawl also join in.

Professional front

The stunning diva has broken stereotypes ever since she entered the glamour world right from winning Femina Miss India in 1994 and later winning the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.

Sushmita Sen later started acting in a lot of commercial Bollywood movies and advertisements opposite big names in the industry. She acted in several box-office hits such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, Main Hoon Na, and so on.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web show Aarya, which marked her comeback to acting after a hiatus of several years. In films, she was last seen in the 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak.