Kidnapped schoolgirl rescued, TV journo held from hotel

By News Desk 1Published: 4th October 2020 4:36 am IST
Dhaka, Oct 3 : A journalist working for Shomoy TV was arrested from a hotel in Kuakata town in south-eastern Bangladesh early on Saturday and a schoolgirl he had allegedly abducted was rescued, police said.

The girl, a student of Class IX at a high school in Barguna, was sent to the Barguna General Hospital for medical tests, the police told IANS.

Her uncle had got a case registered against three persons, including M.A. Azim, at the Barguna police station on Friday night after the girl was abducted from near her house.

The Barguna Senior Judicial Magistrate’s court sent Azim to Barguna jail.

A team of Barguna and Patuakhali’s Mahipur police arrested Azim, the Barguna district correspondent of the private channel, from Hotel Golden Inn at around 3.30 am on Saturday, said KM Tariqul Islam, officer in-charge (OC) at Barguna police station.

The police said they are trying to arrest the other accused.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

