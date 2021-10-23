Kidnapped West Bengal teen rescued in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A teenage girl who was allegedly kidnapped from West Bengal, has been rescued from Chikkadpally on Friday.

Earlier this week, a case of kidnapping was registered by the West Bengal police, who came down to the city and worked along side the Hyderabad police. The 17-year-old girl was traced by the city police, who found her in a room where the accused had held her captive.

The Hyderabad police rescued the girl and accommodated her at a Sakhi centre, while the accused was handed over to the West Bengal police. According to Time of India, the case is pending at the Khanakul police station in West Bengal where the victim’s parents had registered the complaint. The police said that the accused had allegedly trafficked the girl to Hyderabad.