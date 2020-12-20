Kidnappers who demanded ransom in bitcoins held, 8-year-old boy rescued

Dakshina: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old boy was kidnapped from Ujire area of Dakshina Kannada and the abductors allegedly demanded ransom in Bitcoin. The minor was later rescued from Kolar on Saturday and six accused persons have been arrested in connection to the case.

“The child was kidnapped when he had gone for a walk with his grandfather on December 17. A case was registered,” said Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP), BM Laxmiprasad.

“The father of the child is a local businessman his grandfather is a retired serviceman. The child was rescued from Kolar district on December 19 and six accused were arrested. The main accused is on run,” he added.

The main accused could be a former business partner of the child’s father, the police official added.

“It is suspected that he was under the assumption that the child’s father has Bitcoins. Since the price of Bitcoin has gone up, the accused demanded the ransom in Bitcoins,” he added. 

