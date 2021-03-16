Kids carnival workshop for children to teach Islam

Hyderabad: Khansland Kids, a children’s entertaining company, is organizing a kids workshop on 3 April 2021 to impart Islamic teachings to the children.

According to Khansland officials, the aim of this workshop is to educate Muslim children who are our future generation. It is necessary for a better Islamic society to teach correct beliefs, Islamic values, and love for education to these kids.

The kids shall learn the Islamic teachings through plays and games.

Khansland Kids Carnival shall be held for kids below 10 years. This event shall provide a better opportunity for the kids to learn about Ramadan in an entertaining manner.

During the event, the kids shall get an opportunity to meet and interact with other children.

Only the ladies shall accompany the participating kids. Craft workshop, story session and talk shall be held to enlighten the kids about the spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

The dress theme for the children shall be traditional. There will be a refreshment break during the workshop.

The kids shall be given a kit which they shall use throughout Ramadan.

The Workshop shall be held on 3 April 20221 at Hotel Central Court, Lakdika Pul, Hyderabad between 7.30 am to 4.30 p.m.

The fee for participating in this workshop shall be Rs.600 for a single child and Rs.1000 for two kids.

For registration Whats App: 9000200786