Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 to go virtual

Mumbai, Dec 30 : The upcoming edition of Kids Choice Awards will go virtual owing to the ongoing Covid crisis.

This year, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 has added six new categories for children to vote for their favourite entertainers during the lockdown. The ceremony will honour the content and stars that kept people entertained through lockdown.

Nominees in the Best Movie Actor (Female) category are Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor.

In the Best Movie Actor (Male) category, Salman Khan is pitted against Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.

Blockbusters “Baahubali 2”, “Baaghi 3”, “Street Dancer 3”, “War” and “Golmaal Again” are competing in the Best Bollywood Movie category.

in Best Bollywood Movie Song category, the nominees are: “Coca Cola”, “Bala”, “Care ni karda”, “Aankh maare”, and “Apna time aayega”.

Honey Singh, Badshah, Raftaar, Guru Randhawa and Divine are pitted against each other in the Favourite Rapper/ Rap Music Star category.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is nominated in the Favourite Dancer category alongside Prabhu Deva, Tiger Shroff, Allu Arjun, and Varun Dhawan.

The Favourite TV Actor (Male) category will see contest between Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi, Mukesh Khanna, Shivaji Satam and Arun Govil. Hina Khan, Disha Vakani, Surbhi Chandana, Shivangi Joshi and Shehnaaz Gill are nominated in the Favorite TV Actor (Female) category.

There is also a Favourite TV Show category, in which “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma”, “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, “The Kapil Sharma Show”, “India’s Best Dancer” and “Mahabharat” have been nominated.

On the decision to go virtual this year, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said: “In these challenging times our commitment is to ensure that our young viewers remain entertained and positive… In the virtual format, with the introduction of new categories, we aim to encourage and empower kids to cast their vote and choose their favourites who kept them going through the lockdown.”

The date of the gala is yet to be officially announced.

