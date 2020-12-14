Kids donate money from ‘gullaks’ to farmers

New Delhi, Dec 14 : In a poignant gesture, some young children have come out in support of protesting farmers to whom they donated money collected in their ‘gullaks’ or piggy banks.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states have been protesting for the past several days on the borders of Delhi.

The children who had collected money in their piggy banks for months, have handed it over to encourage the farmers. The protesting farmers are demanding withdrawal of all three agricultural laws passed by the Centre.

With farmers from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh demonstrating at Ghazipur border, four children named Tia Malik, Dev Malik, Prince Chaudhary and Avni Chaudhary came from Meerut on Monday evening to support the farmers. The money they had collected for the last 4-5 months was also handed over to the farmers.

Farmer leaders were on hunger strike on the border on Monday till 5 and these four children offered them juice to end their fast.

These four children are residents of Meerut and study in class VI, VI and VIII. Prince Chaudhary told IANS, “We have come here from Meerut to encourage farmers. I have been collecting money in my piggy bank for 6 months which I have given to the farmers.”

Vikas, who brought all four children to the Ghazipur border, works a government job. He told IANS, “The farmers are fighting for our future. The four children have come here to encourage them. We all support the farmers.”

The children are aged from 7 to 13 years.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.