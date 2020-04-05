Kill the boredom of lockdown; learn a trade or two online

Hyderabad: Many people think nothing is free in this world. That is true. But you won’t believe­, there are still many things that are free.

1. Log-on to online.nikonschool.com

2. Press on the button “start learning now” and wait for a few seconds

3. A play button will appear, press it and wait for a few seconds

4. Fill in a simple form and press on the button ‘start watching’

A list opens displaying the names of 10 lessons, choose any one of them like–Fundamentals of Photography, Beyond the Fundamentals of Photography, Macro, Landscape, etc. These lessons are brought to you by professionals.

This is a great opportunity for students, employed or housewives who are getting bored at home.

Take your laptop or mobile and lock yourself inside the room. This way, you can maintain distance from your family and spend quality time by learning something new. You can save money too. Previously, the cost of these online courses was $50 each. After the month of April, Nikon School will charge $50 again.

If you want to learn Microsoft Excel, go to: http://ExcelCentral.com. This is the best place to learn Excel. Lessons are explained very lucidly by Mike Smart. Forty-two basic video-lessons of Excel 2013 are free. You can also have one-month free trial for other advance versions.

One more site for free Excel learning is chandoo.org

Try udemy.com where you will find hundreds of free courses. There are also courses for which you have to pay to learn.

For those who are interested in finding a wider range of course they should visit coursera.com and shawacademy.com . Here you will find both free and paid ones. At coursera.com some courses are prepared by reputed universities like University of Pennsylvania and Michigan. They also award certificates and diplomas.

Back at home, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has prepared an online education platform www.ndl.gov.in Students from high school to post graduation can find study material on this site prepared by best available teachers. All courses are offered free of cost. Some of them are interactive.

There is also a Teacher Training Portal on this site where teachers can find all course modules, videos, audios and other materials.

And of course everybody’s favourite is YouTube. Just type ‘free online courses’ in the search box, it will bring you an unending list of online video courses, sites and universities.

This is a blessing in disguise to spend quality time and learn something that adds to your qualifications.

Stay at home, don’t break the rules imposed by the government, protect yourself and others from coronavirus and enjoy learning. A piece of advice – isolate yourself from WhatsApp University; it breeds rumours.

Waris Khan

