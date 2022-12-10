Killing of minorities not acceptable, human rights applies to all: Hurriyat

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th December 2022 11:06 pm IST
Hurriyat Conference condemns killing of pharmacy owner, two others in J-K
Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq (File Photo)

Srinagar: All forms of human rights violations, including killing of minority community members and non locals, are unacceptable and the universal principle of human rights applies to all irrespective of their identity and should be observed as such, Hurriyat Conference said here on Saturday.

It also urged the international human rights groups to press for release of all its leaders.

In a statement issued on the International Human Rights Day on Saturday, the Hurriyat said: “The universal principle of upholding human rights applies to all human beings irrespective of their identity.”

The separatist amalgam said all forms of human rights violations are condemnable “be it from the state, or the killing of minority community members and non-locals living here.”

It appealed to the international human rights organisations to “play their part in ensuring that the conflict is resolved and the fundamental human rights of people of J-K are respected and reinstated.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button