‘Kilometer Jihad’: Swara Bhasker retweets hilarious post

Mumbai: Amid ongoing controversy over alleged “love jihad”, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker retweeted a hilarious post wherein a Twitter user “जनरल नरभक्षी” shared a photograph of a road distance signboard which has “Delhi 786” written on it. The user has captioned the post as “Kilometer Jihad”.

What Swara Bhasker says about love jihad?

Yesterday, sharing an article, the actress wrote, ” The Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to stop a non-existent “love jihad””.

More international acclaim for our governance model! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 🙄🙄🙄🙄

India’s ruling party invents a Muslim plot against Hindu women | Asia | The Economist https://t.co/OjsXI3ki09 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 23, 2020

Law against love jihad

It may be mentioned that ‘love jihad’, a term that was coined by Hindutva groups has become so popular that some States decided to draft a law against it.

UP government has decided to bring in a stringent legislation against ‘love jihad’ cases.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has also said the state would soon have a law against it.

However, when all police stations in the State were asked to report suspicious cases, an eight-member SIT that was formed in the month of September received only 14 cases.

After investigating these cases, the SIT found that eight out of 14 cases were consensual, The Wire reported.