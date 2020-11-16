Kim Jong-un presides over politburo meeting

Seoul, Nov 16 : North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party in his first public appearance in 25 days and discussed nationwide anti-coronavirus measures, state media said on Monday.

In a report, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that during Sunday’s meting, Kim discussed “Covid-19 and the state anti-epidemic situation and clarified the tasks for the Party, military and economic fields to further tighten the emergency anti-epidemic front”.

He also stressed “the need to keep a high alert, build a tight blocking wall and further intensify the anti-epidemic work, being aware of the important responsibility for the security of the state and the well-being of the people”, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA report as further saying.

This marked Kim’s first reported public appearance since he was reported on October 22 to have visited a cemetery in South pyongyang Province for fallen Chinese soldiers that participated in the 1950-53 Korean War.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has stayed on high alert since earlier this year, when it closed its borders and enforced anti-virus measures.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.