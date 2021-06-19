Kim Jong-un vows to overcome all difficulties

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to break through all difficulties facing the country at the end of a plenary session of the ruling party, state media reported on Saturday.

In its report, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that after the conclusion of the third plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), Kim vowd that “WPK will surely break through head-on the difficulties lying in the way of the revolution in the indomitable fighting spirit” and remain loyal to the revolutionary idea and cause to the end without the slightest deviation “whatever severer difficulties it may be confronted with in the future”.

At the meeting, Kim pointed out the serious problems revealed in the work and life of the members of the party’s central leadership and “earnestly asked the members of the leadership organ to make every occasion of going among the people an important political work of deepening the kindred between the Party and the popular masses”, Xinhua news agency quoted the KCNA report as saying.

“The General Secretary stressed the need for the members of the leadership organ to draw a serious lesson from defects revealed in the first half of the year,” and “redouble their efforts with higher awareness to fully discharge their responsibilities and duties,” it added.

According to the report, the plenary meeting on Friday discussed the organisational issue, recalled and by-elected members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and members and alternate members of the central committee, dismissed and appointed senior officials of the state organ.

At the four-day plenary session, Kim expounded how to cope with economic challenges, including food shortages and anti-pandemic efforts, as well as his new policies towards the US administration, which is set for both dialogue and confrontation, and more importantly, for confrontation with Washington.