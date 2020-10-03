Kim Jong-un wishes Trump, Melania quick recovery

Seoul, Oct 3 : North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a quick recovery after the couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a state-media report said on Saturday.

According to the report by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim in his message “offered his sympathy to the President and the First Lady”.

“He sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible. He hoped they will surely overcome it. He sent warm greetings to them,” Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA report as saying.

This is the first time that Kim has sent a message to a leader of a country wishing recovery after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus.

The President has been admitted to the Walter Reed Hospital in Washington from where he will be working for the few days, limiting his campaigning in the month before the presidential election.

Melania Trump is staying on at the White House.

