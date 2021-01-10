Kim Kardashian begins 2021 with plant-based diet

Los Angeles, Jan 10 : Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has ditched meat and dairy. She has started the new year with a plant-based diet.

Kim has also seriously gotten into spirituality. She has been attending regular Bible study classes, reported aceshowbiz.com.

The reality TV star, who is reportedly heading for a divorce with rapper Kanye West, announced her dietary change on Instagram. Kim posted a picture of a fridge full of meat produce and wrote alongside the image: “Someone heard I went plant based.”

She also shared images from workout sessions, including one with sister Khloe Kardashian, suggesting that she is getting serious with fitness programme this year.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.