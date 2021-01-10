Kim Kardashian begins 2021 with plant-based diet

By IANS|   Published: 10th January 2021 7:36 am IST
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West living 'separate lives'?

Los Angeles, Jan 10 : Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has ditched meat and dairy. She has started the new year with a plant-based diet.

Kim has also seriously gotten into spirituality. She has been attending regular Bible study classes, reported aceshowbiz.com.

The reality TV star, who is reportedly heading for a divorce with rapper Kanye West, announced her dietary change on Instagram. Kim posted a picture of a fridge full of meat produce and wrote alongside the image: “Someone heard I went plant based.”

She also shared images from workout sessions, including one with sister Khloe Kardashian, suggesting that she is getting serious with fitness programme this year.

READ:  Roof of cemetery collapses in Ghaziabad, 19 dead, 20 injured

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 10th January 2021 7:36 am IST
Back to top button